Sasken Tech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 113.09 crore, Down 9.41% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are: Net Sales at Rs 113.09 crore in September 2018 Down 9.41% from Rs. 124.84 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.90 crore in September 2018 Down 9.99% from Rs. 18.77 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.82 crore in September 2018 Down 18.22% from Rs. 26.68 crore in September 2017. Sasken Tech EPS has Decreased to Rs. 9.87 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.97 in September 2017. Sasken Tech shares closed at 743.20 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.27% returns over the last 6 months and 34.10% over the last 12 months. Sasken Technologies Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 113.09 134.27 124.84 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 113.09 134.27 124.84 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 79.01 90.69 87.51 Depreciation 1.59 1.57 1.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 20.75 22.87 18.60 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.73 19.14 17.12 Other Income 8.50 17.64 7.96 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.23 36.78 25.08 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.23 36.78 25.08 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.23 36.78 25.08 Tax 3.33 8.78 6.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.90 28.00 18.77 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.90 28.00 18.77 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.90 28.00 18.77 Equity Share Capital 17.11 17.11 17.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.87 16.37 10.97 Diluted EPS 9.87 16.37 10.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.87 16.37 10.97 Diluted EPS 9.87 16.37 10.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:13 am