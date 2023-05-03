English
    Sasken Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.89 crore, down 5.76% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.89 crore in March 2023 down 5.76% from Rs. 109.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.07 crore in March 2023 down 36.51% from Rs. 26.88 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.56 crore in March 2023 down 36.59% from Rs. 35.58 crore in March 2022.

    Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.87 in March 2022.

    Sasken Tech shares closed at 877.95 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.68% returns over the last 6 months and 5.65% over the last 12 months.

    Sasken Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.89122.77109.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.89122.77109.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.0876.7665.91
    Depreciation1.791.671.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6316.9712.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3927.3729.36
    Other Income8.3811.314.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7738.6833.95
    Interest0.080.050.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7038.6433.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7038.6433.95
    Tax3.637.387.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.0731.2526.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.0731.2526.88
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.0731.2526.88
    Equity Share Capital15.0515.0515.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3420.7917.87
    Diluted EPS11.2120.5717.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.3420.7917.87
    Diluted EPS11.2120.5717.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

