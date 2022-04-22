Sasken Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.18 crore, down 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.18 crore in March 2022 down 1.2% from Rs. 110.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.88 crore in March 2022 down 7.28% from Rs. 28.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.58 crore in March 2022 down 14.76% from Rs. 41.74 crore in March 2021.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.37 in March 2021.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 932.25 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.20% returns over the last 6 months and -4.41% over the last 12 months.