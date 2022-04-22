 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sasken Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.18 crore, down 1.2% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.18 crore in March 2022 down 1.2% from Rs. 110.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.88 crore in March 2022 down 7.28% from Rs. 28.99 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.58 crore in March 2022 down 14.76% from Rs. 41.74 crore in March 2021.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 19.37 in March 2021.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 932.25 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.20% returns over the last 6 months and -4.41% over the last 12 months.

Sasken Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.18 106.27 110.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.18 106.27 110.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.91 64.16 63.66
Depreciation 1.63 1.65 2.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.29 10.61 10.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.36 29.85 33.74
Other Income 4.59 7.67 5.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.95 37.53 39.59
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.95 37.52 39.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.95 37.52 39.26
Tax 7.07 7.44 10.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.88 30.08 28.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.88 30.08 28.99
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.88 30.08 28.99
Equity Share Capital 15.05 15.05 15.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.87 20.00 19.37
Diluted EPS 17.80 20.00 19.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.87 20.00 19.37
Diluted EPS 17.80 20.00 19.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 09:44 am
