Sasken Tech Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 135.54 crore, up 5.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.54 crore in March 2019 up 5.29% from Rs. 128.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.45 crore in March 2019 up 5.66% from Rs. 25.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.24 crore in March 2019 up 12.59% from Rs. 31.30 crore in March 2018.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 16.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 15.19 in March 2018.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 705.90 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.02% returns over the last 6 months and -19.52% over the last 12 months.