Sasken Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.32 crore, down 7.73% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.32 crore in June 2022 down 7.73% from Rs. 109.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2022 down 55.2% from Rs. 34.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022 down 49.13% from Rs. 42.87 crore in June 2021.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.63 in June 2021.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 813.30 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)

Sasken Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.32 109.18 109.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.32 109.18 109.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.47 65.91 65.34
Depreciation 1.58 1.63 1.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.37 12.29 12.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.90 29.36 30.71
Other Income -5.67 4.59 10.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.23 33.95 41.31
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.23 33.95 41.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.23 33.95 41.29
Tax 5.00 7.07 7.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.23 26.88 34.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.23 26.88 34.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.23 26.88 34.00
Equity Share Capital 15.05 15.05 15.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.13 17.87 22.63
Diluted EPS 10.07 17.80 22.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.13 17.87 22.63
Diluted EPS 10.07 17.80 22.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
