Sasken Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.32 crore, down 7.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.32 crore in June 2022 down 7.73% from Rs. 109.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2022 down 55.2% from Rs. 34.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.81 crore in June 2022 down 49.13% from Rs. 42.87 crore in June 2021.

Sasken Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 22.63 in June 2021.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 813.30 on July 19, 2022 (NSE)