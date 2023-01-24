Sasken Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.77 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 122.77 crore in December 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 106.27 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.25 crore in December 2022 up 3.91% from Rs. 30.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.35 crore in December 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 39.18 crore in December 2021.
Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 20.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 20.00 in December 2021.
|Sasken Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|122.77
|120.01
|106.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|122.77
|120.01
|106.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|76.76
|72.17
|64.16
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.72
|1.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.97
|17.75
|10.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.37
|28.37
|29.85
|Other Income
|11.31
|15.71
|7.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.68
|44.08
|37.53
|Interest
|0.05
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.64
|44.07
|37.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|38.64
|44.07
|37.52
|Tax
|7.38
|8.15
|7.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.25
|35.92
|30.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.25
|35.92
|30.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|31.25
|35.92
|30.08
|Equity Share Capital
|15.05
|15.05
|15.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.79
|23.89
|20.00
|Diluted EPS
|20.57
|23.74
|20.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|20.79
|23.89
|20.00
|Diluted EPS
|20.57
|23.74
|20.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
