Sasken Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 113.89 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

January 20, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.89 crore in December 2020 down 4.3% from Rs. 119.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.90 crore in December 2020 up 44.56% from Rs. 23.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.16 crore in December 2020 up 22.95% from Rs. 36.73 crore in December 2019.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.83 in December 2019.

Close

Sasken Tech shares closed at 846.90 on January 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 76.53% returns over the last 6 months and 37.44% over the last 12 months.

Sasken Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations113.89107.28119.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations113.89107.28119.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost66.2267.7872.48
Depreciation2.312.782.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.6912.4122.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.6824.3121.30
Other Income10.174.6812.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.8528.9833.80
Interest0.010.060.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.8428.9233.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.8428.9233.58
Tax8.945.6410.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.9023.2823.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.9023.2823.45
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.9023.2823.45
Equity Share Capital15.0515.0515.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.5715.5014.83
Diluted EPS22.5715.5014.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS22.5715.4714.83
Diluted EPS22.5715.5014.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2021 03:22 pm

