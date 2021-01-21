Sasken Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 113.89 crore, down 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.89 crore in December 2020 down 4.3% from Rs. 119.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.90 crore in December 2020 up 44.56% from Rs. 23.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.16 crore in December 2020 up 22.95% from Rs. 36.73 crore in December 2019.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 22.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 14.83 in December 2019.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 903.20 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 88.21% returns over the last 6 months and 46.78% over the last 12 months.