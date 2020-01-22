Sasken Tech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 119.01 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.01 crore in December 2019 down 1.98% from Rs. 121.41 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.45 crore in December 2019 up 29.78% from Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.73 crore in December 2019 up 68.87% from Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2018.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 14.83 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.58 in December 2018.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 629.65 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.25% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.