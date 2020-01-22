App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sasken Tech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 119.01 crore, down 1.98% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.01 crore in December 2019 down 1.98% from Rs. 121.41 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.45 crore in December 2019 up 29.78% from Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.73 crore in December 2019 up 68.87% from Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2018.

Sasken Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 14.83 in December 2019 from Rs. 10.58 in December 2018.

Sasken Tech shares closed at 629.65 on January 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.25% returns over the last 6 months and -8.80% over the last 12 months.

Sasken Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations119.01125.70121.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations119.01125.70121.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost72.4887.3882.16
Depreciation2.932.771.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.3021.1126.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3014.4411.04
Other Income12.5014.449.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.8028.8820.14
Interest0.220.16--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.5828.7220.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.5828.7220.14
Tax10.135.982.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.4522.7418.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.4522.7418.07
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.4522.7418.07
Equity Share Capital15.0517.1117.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.8313.3410.58
Diluted EPS14.8313.3410.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.8313.3410.58
Diluted EPS14.8313.3410.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 22, 2020 11:02 am

tags #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sasken Tech #Sasken Technologies

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.