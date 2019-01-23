Sasken Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 121.41 crore, Down 7.93% Y-o-Y.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sasken Technologies are: Net Sales at Rs 121.41 crore in December 2018 Down 7.93% from Rs. 131.87 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.07 crore in December 2018 Down 11.29% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2018 Down 15.2% from Rs. 25.65 crore in December 2017. Sasken Tech EPS has Decreased to Rs. 10.58 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.91 in December 2017. Sasken Tech shares closed at 671.05 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.67% returns over the last 6 months and -7.80% over the last 12 months. Sasken Technologies Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 121.41 113.09 131.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 121.41 113.09 131.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 82.16 79.01 92.74 Depreciation 1.61 1.59 1.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.60 20.75 22.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.04 11.73 14.81 Other Income 9.10 8.50 9.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.14 20.23 24.07 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.14 20.23 24.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.14 20.23 24.07 Tax 2.06 3.33 3.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.07 16.90 20.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.07 16.90 20.37 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.07 16.90 20.37 Equity Share Capital 17.11 17.11 17.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.58 9.87 11.91 Diluted EPS 10.58 9.87 11.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.58 9.87 11.91 Diluted EPS 10.58 9.87 11.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 21, 2019 05:21 pm