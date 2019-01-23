Sasken Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 121.41 crore, Down 7.93% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 121.41 113.09 131.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 121.41 113.09 131.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 82.16 79.01 92.74 Depreciation 1.61 1.59 1.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 26.60 20.75 22.74 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.04 11.73 14.81 Other Income 9.10 8.50 9.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.14 20.23 24.07 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.14 20.23 24.07 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 20.14 20.23 24.07 Tax 2.06 3.33 3.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.07 16.90 20.37 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.07 16.90 20.37 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.07 16.90 20.37 Equity Share Capital 17.11 17.11 17.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.58 9.87 11.91 Diluted EPS 10.58 9.87 11.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.58 9.87 11.91 Diluted EPS 10.58 9.87 11.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited