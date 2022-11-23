English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sarvottam Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 1.18% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarvottam Finvest are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 1.18% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 199.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Sarvottam Fin shares closed at 33.00 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)

    Sarvottam Finvest
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.450.400.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.450.400.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.02--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.110.09
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.200.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.070.04
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.070.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.070.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.070.04
    Tax-0.010.020.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.050.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.050.02
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.070.02
    Diluted EPS-0.020.070.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.070.02
    Diluted EPS-0.020.070.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Sarvottam Fin #Sarvottam Finvest
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 06:44 pm