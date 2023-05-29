Sarvottam Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 108% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.57 0.50 0.27 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.57 0.50 0.27 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.07 -0.21 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.10 0.13 0.10 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.23 -- 0.15 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.24 2.04 0.31 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 -1.74 -0.30 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 -1.74 -0.30 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.45 -1.74 -0.30 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.45 -1.74 -0.30 Tax -0.07 0.00 -0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.52 -1.74 -0.28 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.52 -1.74 -0.28 Equity Share Capital 7.50 7.50 7.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.70 -2.32 -0.37 Diluted EPS 0.70 -2.32 -0.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.70 -2.32 -0.37 Diluted EPS 0.70 -2.32 -0.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited