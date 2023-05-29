Sarvottam Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore, up 108% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarvottam Finvest are:Net Sales at Rs 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 108% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2023 up 286.44% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.
Sarvottam Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.
|Sarvottam Fin shares closed at 37.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE)
|Sarvottam Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.57
|0.50
|0.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.57
|0.50
|0.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.07
|-0.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.13
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.23
|--
|0.15
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|2.04
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|-1.74
|-0.30
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|-1.74
|-0.30
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.45
|-1.74
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.45
|-1.74
|-0.30
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.00
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.52
|-1.74
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.52
|-1.74
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.70
|-2.32
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.70
|-2.32
|-0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.70
|-2.32
|-0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.70
|-2.32
|-0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited