Sarvottam Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarvottam Finvest are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 4.8% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 18.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 30.23% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.
Sarvottam Fin shares closed at 33.00 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)
|Sarvottam Finvest
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.27
|0.43
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.27
|0.43
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.21
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.12
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.15
|--
|0.08
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.38
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.07
|-0.43
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.07
|-0.43
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.07
|-0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-0.07
|-0.43
|Tax
|-0.02
|0.03
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|-0.10
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|-0.10
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.13
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.13
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.13
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.13
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited