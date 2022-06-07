Sarvottam Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 4.8% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 18.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022 up 30.23% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021.

Sarvottam Fin shares closed at 33.00 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)