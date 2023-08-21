Sarvottam Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 9.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 9.77% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 70.95% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Sarvottam Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Sarvottam Fin shares closed at 30.39 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.07% returns over the last 6 months