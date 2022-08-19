Sarvottam Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 8.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2022 down 8.38% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 54.61% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 56.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Sarvottam Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2021.

Sarvottam Fin shares closed at 33.00 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)