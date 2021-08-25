Sarvottam Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in June 2021 down 0.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 18.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 23.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Sarvottam Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Sarvottam Fin shares closed at 33.00 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)