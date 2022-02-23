Sarvottam Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 31.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2021 down 31.97% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 202.17% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021 down 153.85% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

Sarvottam Fin shares closed at 33.00 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)