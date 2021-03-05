Sarvottam Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 44.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in December 2020 down 44.65% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 down 58.94% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 58.06% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2019.

Sarvottam Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2019.

Sarvottam Fin shares closed at 33.00 on August 03, 2020 (BSE)