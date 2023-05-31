Sarveshwar Food Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore, down 36.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore in March 2023 down 36.6% from Rs. 103.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 79.01% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2023 down 24.01% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022.

Sarveshwar Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.08 in March 2022.

Sarveshwar Food shares closed at 77.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.30% returns over the last 6 months and 63.74% over the last 12 months.