English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sarveshwar Food Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.24 crore, down 15.12% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarveshwar Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.24 crore in June 2023 down 15.12% from Rs. 94.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2023 up 3.17% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2023 up 24.29% from Rs. 4.90 crore in June 2022.

    Sarveshwar Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

    Sarveshwar Food shares closed at 115.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.96% returns over the last 6 months

    Sarveshwar Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.2465.4094.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.2465.4094.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.2897.8864.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.272.9123.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.17-39.78-3.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.710.720.41
    Depreciation0.100.240.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.670.195.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.053.232.76
    Other Income0.940.932.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.994.164.77
    Interest3.803.482.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.190.682.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.190.682.18
    Tax0.560.120.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.630.561.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.630.561.58
    Equity Share Capital30.6028.9724.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.220.64
    Diluted EPS0.540.22--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.550.220.64
    Diluted EPS0.540.22--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Sarveshwar Food #Sarveshwar Foods
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!