Sarveshwar Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore, up 126.35% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarveshwar Foods are:

Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore in December 2022 up 126.35% from Rs. 37.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 1527.2% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2022 up 64.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

Sarveshwar Foods
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 84.17 80.26 37.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 84.17 80.26 37.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.14 41.39 29.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.36 14.01 31.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.13 14.79 -27.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.55 0.54 0.41
Depreciation 0.10 0.13 0.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.62 5.90 1.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.52 3.49 2.02
Other Income 3.66 1.37 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.18 4.86 2.44
Interest 2.85 3.41 2.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.32 1.45 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.32 1.45 0.04
Tax 0.45 0.40 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.88 1.06 -0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.88 1.06 -0.06
Equity Share Capital 24.57 24.57 24.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.43 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.43 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.43 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.43 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited