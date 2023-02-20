Sarveshwar Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore, up 126.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore in December 2022 up 126.35% from Rs. 37.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 1527.2% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2022 up 64.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.