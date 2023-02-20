English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March 
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sarveshwar Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore, up 126.35% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarveshwar Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore in December 2022 up 126.35% from Rs. 37.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 1527.2% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2022 up 64.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

    Sarveshwar Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

    Sarveshwar Food shares closed at 85.35 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.83% returns over the last 6 months and 38.67% over the last 12 months.

    Sarveshwar Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.1780.2637.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.1780.2637.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.1441.3929.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.3614.0131.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.1314.79-27.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.550.540.41
    Depreciation0.100.130.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.625.901.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.523.492.02
    Other Income3.661.370.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.184.862.44
    Interest2.853.412.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.321.450.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.321.450.04
    Tax0.450.400.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.881.06-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.881.06-0.06
    Equity Share Capital24.5724.5724.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.43-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.360.43-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.43-0.02
    Diluted EPS0.360.43-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Sarveshwar Food #Sarveshwar Foods
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 07:33 pm