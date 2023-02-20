Sarveshwar Food Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore, up 126.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.17 crore in December 2022 up 126.35% from Rs. 37.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 1527.2% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2022 up 64.62% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

Sarveshwar Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Sarveshwar Food shares closed at 85.35 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.83% returns over the last 6 months and 38.67% over the last 12 months.