    Sarveshwar Food Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.81 crore, down 28.76% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarveshwar Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.81 crore in March 2023 down 28.76% from Rs. 182.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 up 161.82% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2023 up 34.22% from Rs. 9.06 crore in March 2022.

    Sarveshwar Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.

    Sarveshwar Food shares closed at 77.45 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.30% returns over the last 6 months and 63.74% over the last 12 months.

    Sarveshwar Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.81183.91182.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.81183.91182.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials183.0283.476.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.7099.69138.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-102.74-13.1116.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.320.901.09
    Depreciation1.690.330.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.217.4810.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.625.168.95
    Other Income0.863.88-0.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.479.048.65
    Interest7.746.833.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.732.204.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.732.204.99
    Tax0.860.481.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.871.723.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.871.723.52
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06---2.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.811.720.69
    Equity Share Capital28.9724.5724.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----116.77
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.862.801.43
    Diluted EPS2.852.80--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.862.801.43
    Diluted EPS2.852.80--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
