Sarveshwar Food Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.68 crore, down 4.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.68 crore in June 2023 down 4.93% from Rs. 197.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2023 up 1.69% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in June 2023 up 30.11% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2022.

Sarveshwar Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2022.

Sarveshwar Food shares closed at 115.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.96% returns over the last 6 months