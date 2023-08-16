English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sarveshwar Food Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 187.68 crore, down 4.93% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarveshwar Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 187.68 crore in June 2023 down 4.93% from Rs. 197.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2023 up 1.69% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.66 crore in June 2023 up 30.11% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2022.

    Sarveshwar Food EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.17 in June 2022.

    Sarveshwar Food shares closed at 115.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 56.96% returns over the last 6 months

    Sarveshwar Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.68129.81197.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations187.68129.81197.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.33183.0281.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods120.4833.7090.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.19-102.749.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.211.320.70
    Depreciation0.291.690.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.363.217.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.819.627.52
    Other Income1.560.861.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3710.479.39
    Interest8.317.745.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.052.733.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.052.733.63
    Tax1.120.860.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.931.872.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.931.872.88
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.03-0.06-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.901.812.85
    Equity Share Capital30.6028.9724.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.982.861.17
    Diluted EPS0.962.85--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.982.861.17
    Diluted EPS0.962.85--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Sarveshwar Food #Sarveshwar Foods
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!