Sarveshwar Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.91 crore, up 23.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 148.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 590.08% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.