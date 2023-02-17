Sarveshwar Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.91 crore, up 23.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 148.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 590.08% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

Sarveshwar Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

Sarveshwar Food shares closed at 82.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.62% returns over the last 6 months and 40.49% over the last 12 months.