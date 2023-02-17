English
    Sarveshwar Food Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 183.91 crore, up 23.52% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sarveshwar Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 183.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.52% from Rs. 148.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2022 up 590.08% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2022 up 14.97% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

    Sarveshwar Food EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2021.

    Sarveshwar Food shares closed at 82.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.62% returns over the last 6 months and 40.49% over the last 12 months.

    Sarveshwar Foods
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations183.91178.20148.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations183.91178.20148.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.4750.3943.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods99.6970.46145.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.1140.23-51.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.900.940.75
    Depreciation0.330.350.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.488.372.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.167.457.23
    Other Income3.881.890.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.049.347.73
    Interest6.836.957.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.202.380.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.202.380.65
    Tax0.480.890.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.721.500.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.721.500.25
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.721.470.25
    Equity Share Capital24.5724.5724.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.800.600.10
    Diluted EPS2.800.600.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.800.600.10
    Diluted EPS2.800.600.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am