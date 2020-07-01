Sarvamangal Mer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 76.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2020 down 76.32% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 up 407.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 up 178.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

Sarvamangal Mer EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2019.