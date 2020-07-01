Sarvamangal Mer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore, down 76.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.38 crore in March 2020 down 76.32% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 up 407.68% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2020 up 178.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.
Sarvamangal Mer EPS has increased to Rs. 9.30 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2019.
|Sarvamangal Mercantile Co.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.38
|--
|1.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.38
|--
|1.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.40
|--
|1.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.06
|--
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.09
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.20
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.11
|0.15
|Interest
|0.16
|0.18
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|-0.07
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.23
|-0.07
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.23
|-0.07
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.23
|-0.07
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.30
|-2.61
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|9.30
|-2.61
|1.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.30
|-2.61
|1.83
|Diluted EPS
|9.30
|-2.61
|1.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am