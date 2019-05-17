Sarvamangal Mer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 up 127.47% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 up 800% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2018.

Sarvamangal Mer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.67 in March 2018.