Sarup Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 57.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in September 2022 down 57.84% from Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 down 129.05% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 106.98% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.
Sarup Ind shares closed at 27.30 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.20% returns over the last 6 months and 19.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sarup Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.44
|3.43
|3.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.44
|3.43
|3.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.52
|1.37
|1.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.18
|0.55
|1.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.65
|0.51
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.20
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.63
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.02
|0.16
|Other Income
|--
|0.55
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.57
|0.21
|Interest
|0.47
|0.53
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|0.04
|-0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|0.04
|-0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|0.04
|-0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|0.04
|-0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-69.30
|0.13
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-69.30
|0.13
|-0.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-69.30
|0.13
|-0.93
|Diluted EPS
|-69.30
|0.13
|-0.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited