Sarup Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 57.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in September 2022 down 57.84% from Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 down 129.05% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 106.98% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 27.30 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.20% returns over the last 6 months and 19.74% over the last 12 months.

Sarup Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.44 3.43 3.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.44 3.43 3.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.52 1.37 1.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.18 0.55 1.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.65 0.65 0.51
Depreciation 0.19 0.20 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.63 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 0.02 0.16
Other Income -- 0.55 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.22 0.57 0.21
Interest 0.47 0.53 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.69 0.04 -0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.69 0.04 -0.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 0.04 -0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 0.04 -0.30
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -69.30 0.13 -0.93
Diluted EPS -69.30 0.13 -0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -69.30 0.13 -0.93
Diluted EPS -69.30 0.13 -0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Sarup Ind #Sarup Industries
first published: Nov 17, 2022 10:44 am