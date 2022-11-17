Sarup Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 57.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in September 2022 down 57.84% from Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 down 129.05% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 106.98% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 27.30 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.20% returns over the last 6 months and 19.74% over the last 12 months.