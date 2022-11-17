English
    Sarup Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, down 57.84% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in September 2022 down 57.84% from Rs. 3.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 down 129.05% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 106.98% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2021.

    Sarup Ind shares closed at 27.30 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.20% returns over the last 6 months and 19.74% over the last 12 months.

    Sarup Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.443.433.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.443.433.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.521.371.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.180.551.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.650.51
    Depreciation0.190.200.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.630.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.220.020.16
    Other Income--0.550.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.220.570.21
    Interest0.470.530.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.690.04-0.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.690.04-0.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.690.04-0.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.690.04-0.30
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-69.300.13-0.93
    Diluted EPS-69.300.13-0.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-69.300.13-0.93
    Diluted EPS-69.300.13-0.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
