Sarup Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 64.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 64.29% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 90.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 356.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 28.42 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.37% over the last 12 months.