    Sarup Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 64.29% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 64.29% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 90.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 356.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Sarup Ind shares closed at 28.42 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.37% over the last 12 months.

    Sarup Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.093.193.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.093.193.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.481.450.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.240.320.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.870.95
    Depreciation0.250.190.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.190.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.670.16-0.08
    Other Income0.01--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.660.16-0.07
    Interest0.610.650.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.28-0.48-0.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.28-0.48-0.67
    Tax0.09--0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.36-0.48-0.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.36-0.48-0.72
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.19-1.48-2.21
    Diluted EPS-4.19-1.48-2.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.19-1.48-2.21
    Diluted EPS-4.19-1.48-2.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am