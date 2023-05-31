Sarup Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore, down 64.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.09 crore in March 2023 down 64.29% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2023 down 90.06% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 356.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.
Sarup Ind shares closed at 28.42 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.10% returns over the last 6 months and 14.37% over the last 12 months.
|Sarup Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.09
|3.19
|3.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.09
|3.19
|3.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.48
|1.45
|0.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|0.32
|0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.87
|0.95
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.19
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.19
|0.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.16
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.16
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.61
|0.65
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.28
|-0.48
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.28
|-0.48
|-0.67
|Tax
|0.09
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.36
|-0.48
|-0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.36
|-0.48
|-0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|-1.48
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|-1.48
|-2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|-1.48
|-2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|-1.48
|-2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited