Sarup Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 56.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in March 2022 down 56.29% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 23.65 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)