Sarup Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, down 56.29% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in March 2022 down 56.29% from Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 9.05% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Sarup Ind shares closed at 23.65 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)
|Sarup Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.06
|3.90
|6.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.06
|3.90
|6.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.88
|1.30
|4.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.38
|1.45
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.95
|0.48
|1.56
|Depreciation
|0.23
|0.22
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|0.16
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.30
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.07
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.36
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.60
|0.56
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.20
|-0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-0.20
|-0.77
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.72
|-0.20
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.72
|-0.20
|-0.79
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|-0.61
|-2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.21
|-0.61
|-2.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|-0.61
|-2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-2.21
|-0.61
|-2.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited