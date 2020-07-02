Sarup Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore in March 2020 up 45.02% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020 up 62.8% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 up 77.12% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 24.95 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -40.95% over the last 12 months.