Sarup Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore, up 45.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore in March 2020 up 45.02% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2020 up 62.8% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2020 up 77.12% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.
Sarup Ind shares closed at 24.95 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -40.95% over the last 12 months.
|Sarup Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.99
|4.52
|2.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|3.99
|4.52
|2.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.53
|2.14
|1.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.94
|1.58
|-0.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.57
|1.50
|2.23
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.40
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.31
|0.45
|0.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-1.56
|-1.88
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-1.56
|-1.88
|Interest
|0.63
|0.77
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-2.33
|-2.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.03
|-2.33
|-2.66
|Tax
|-0.04
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.99
|-2.33
|-2.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.99
|-2.33
|-2.66
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|6.03
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|-7.16
|-8.17
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|-7.16
|-8.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.04
|-7.16
|-8.17
|Diluted EPS
|-3.04
|-7.16
|-8.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am