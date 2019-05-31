Sarup Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 74.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in March 2019 down 74.96% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2019 down 18.67% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019 down 70% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2018.
Sarup Ind shares closed at 48.35 on May 02, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sarup Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.73
|4.88
|10.99
|Other Operating Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.75
|4.88
|10.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.96
|2.57
|4.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.87
|0.35
|-0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.23
|2.40
|2.25
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.34
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|0.98
|5.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-1.76
|-1.60
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|-1.76
|-1.60
|Interest
|0.78
|0.52
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.66
|-2.28
|-2.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.66
|-2.28
|-2.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.66
|-2.28
|-2.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.66
|-2.28
|-2.24
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|6.03
|8.75
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.17
|-7.00
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-8.17
|-7.00
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.17
|-7.00
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-8.17
|-7.00
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited