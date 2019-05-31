Sarup Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore, down 74.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.75 crore in March 2019 down 74.96% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2019 down 18.67% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019 down 70% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2018.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 48.35 on May 02, 2019 (BSE)