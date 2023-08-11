English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sarup Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 62.03% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2023 down 62.03% from Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 down 2475.89% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 124.68% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

    Sarup Ind shares closed at 22.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.35% returns over the last 12 months.

    Sarup Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.301.093.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.301.093.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.580.481.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.27----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.240.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.610.65
    Depreciation0.190.250.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.220.190.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-0.670.02
    Other Income--0.010.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-0.660.57
    Interest0.620.610.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.00-1.280.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.00-1.280.04
    Tax--0.09--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.00-1.360.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.00-1.360.04
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.06-4.190.13
    Diluted EPS-3.06-4.190.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.06-4.190.13
    Diluted EPS-3.06-4.190.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Sarup Ind #Sarup Industries
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!