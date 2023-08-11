Sarup Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 62.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in June 2023 down 62.03% from Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 down 2475.89% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 124.68% from Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 22.00 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.35% returns over the last 12 months.