Sarup Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore, up 88.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.43 crore in June 2022 up 88.79% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 104.42% from Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022 up 434.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Sarup Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.91 in June 2021.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 24.25 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.65% over the last 12 months.