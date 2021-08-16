Sarup Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, up 274.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in June 2021 up 274.89% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2021 down 5.45% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 down 2200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 21.15 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.07% returns over the last 6 months and -19.43% over the last 12 months.