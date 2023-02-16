 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sarup Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 141.9% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.66% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

Sarup Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.19 1.44 3.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.19 1.44 3.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.45 0.52 1.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.32 0.18 1.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.87 0.65 0.48
Depreciation 0.19 0.19 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.12 0.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 -0.22 0.30
Other Income -- -- 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 -0.22 0.36
Interest 0.65 0.47 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 -0.69 -0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 -0.69 -0.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 -0.69 -0.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 -0.69 -0.20
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.48 -69.30 -0.61
Diluted EPS -1.48 -69.30 -0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.48 -69.30 -0.61
Diluted EPS -1.48 -69.30 -0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited