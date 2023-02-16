Sarup Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 141.9% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.66% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.