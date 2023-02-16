Sarup Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 141.9% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.66% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.
Sarup Ind shares closed at 32.15 on January 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.96% returns over the last 6 months and 37.10% over the last 12 months.
|Sarup Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.19
|1.44
|3.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.19
|1.44
|3.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.45
|0.52
|1.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.32
|0.18
|1.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|0.65
|0.48
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.12
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-0.22
|0.30
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-0.22
|0.36
|Interest
|0.65
|0.47
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.69
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|-0.69
|-0.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|-0.69
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|-0.69
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-69.30
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-69.30
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-69.30
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-69.30
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited