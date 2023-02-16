English
    Sarup Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore, down 18.39% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.19 crore in December 2022 down 18.39% from Rs. 3.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 141.9% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 down 39.66% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

    Sarup Ind shares closed at 32.15 on January 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.96% returns over the last 6 months and 37.10% over the last 12 months.

    Sarup Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.191.443.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.191.443.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.450.521.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.320.181.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.650.48
    Depreciation0.190.190.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.120.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.16-0.220.30
    Other Income----0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.16-0.220.36
    Interest0.650.470.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.48-0.69-0.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.48-0.69-0.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.48-0.69-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.48-0.69-0.20
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.48-69.30-0.61
    Diluted EPS-1.48-69.30-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.48-69.30-0.61
    Diluted EPS-1.48-69.30-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 10:22 am