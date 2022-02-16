Sarup Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 141.14% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarup Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2021 up 141.14% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 86.34% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021 up 261.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.
Sarup Ind shares closed at 22.10 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 20.11% over the last 12 months.
|Sarup Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.90
|3.41
|1.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.90
|3.41
|1.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.30
|1.29
|0.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.45
|1.07
|0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.48
|0.51
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.16
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.30
|0.16
|-0.64
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.36
|0.21
|-0.63
|Interest
|0.56
|0.51
|0.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.30
|-1.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|-0.30
|-1.46
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.30
|-1.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.30
|-1.46
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.93
|-4.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.93
|-4.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.93
|-4.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.93
|-4.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited