Sarup Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore, up 141.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.90 crore in December 2021 up 141.14% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 86.34% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021 up 261.11% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

Sarup Ind shares closed at 22.10 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 20.11% over the last 12 months.