Sarthak Metals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.82 crore, down 45.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.82 crore in March 2023 down 45.11% from Rs. 147.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2023 down 28.41% from Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.46 crore in March 2023 down 31.05% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2022.

Sarthak Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.81 in March 2022.

Sarthak Metals shares closed at 182.90 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.09% returns over the last 6 months and 91.52% over the last 12 months.