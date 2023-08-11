English
    Sarthak Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.80 crore, down 38.83% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarthak Metals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.80 crore in June 2023 down 38.83% from Rs. 133.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2023 down 37.63% from Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in June 2023 down 37.48% from Rs. 12.46 crore in June 2022.

    Sarthak Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.27 in June 2022.

    Sarthak Metals shares closed at 258.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.94% returns over the last 6 months and 116.80% over the last 12 months.

    Sarthak Metals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.8080.82133.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.8080.82133.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.7162.46108.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.622.384.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.462.231.88
    Depreciation0.430.440.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.695.907.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.137.4010.63
    Other Income0.240.621.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.368.0212.15
    Interest0.110.200.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.257.8211.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.257.8211.50
    Tax1.902.042.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.355.788.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.355.788.58
    Equity Share Capital13.6913.6913.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.874.236.27
    Diluted EPS3.874.236.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.874.236.27
    Diluted EPS3.874.236.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

