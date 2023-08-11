Sarthak Metals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.80 crore, down 38.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.80 crore in June 2023 down 38.83% from Rs. 133.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.35 crore in June 2023 down 37.63% from Rs. 8.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.79 crore in June 2023 down 37.48% from Rs. 12.46 crore in June 2022.

Sarthak Metals EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.27 in June 2022.

Sarthak Metals shares closed at 258.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.94% returns over the last 6 months and 116.80% over the last 12 months.