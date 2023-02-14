Sarthak Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore in December 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 106.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.85 crore in December 2022 down 1.36% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2021.