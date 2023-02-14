 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarthak Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sarthak Metals are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore in December 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 106.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.85 crore in December 2022 down 1.36% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2021.

Sarthak Metals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.56 101.32 106.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.56 101.32 106.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.84 85.43 88.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.17 -1.94 -1.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.84 1.88 1.97
Depreciation 0.47 0.32 0.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.96 4.73 6.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.62 10.90 10.44
Other Income 0.76 0.90 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.38 11.80 10.59
Interest 0.25 0.24 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.13 11.56 9.57
Exceptional Items -- -0.79 --
P/L Before Tax 10.13 10.77 9.57
Tax 2.58 2.92 2.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.55 7.85 7.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.55 7.85 7.09
Equity Share Capital 13.69 13.69 13.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 5.73 5.19
Diluted EPS 5.51 5.73 5.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.51 5.73 5.19
Diluted EPS 5.51 5.73 5.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited