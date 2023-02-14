Sarthak Metals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore, down 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.56 crore in December 2022 down 13.3% from Rs. 106.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2022 up 6.5% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.85 crore in December 2022 down 1.36% from Rs. 11.00 crore in December 2021.

Sarthak Metals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.19 in December 2021.

Sarthak Metals shares closed at 156.45 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.81% returns over the last 6 months and 35.69% over the last 12 months.