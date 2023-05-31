Sarthak Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore, down 39.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.99 crore in March 2023 down 39.07% from Rs. 32.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 209.86% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2023 up 25% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

Sarthak Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

Sarthak Ind shares closed at 36.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -74.56% returns over the last 6 months and -28.90% over the last 12 months.