Sarthak Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore, down 41.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.80 crore in June 2023 down 41.93% from Rs. 13.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 40% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 34% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Sarthak Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Sarthak Ind shares closed at 27.73 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.74% returns over the last 6 months and -28.90% over the last 12 months.