Sarthak Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore, down 70.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 70.44% from Rs. 45.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 73.81% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 44.83% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.