Sarthak Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore, down 70.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 70.44% from Rs. 45.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 73.81% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 44.83% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

Sarthak Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

Sarthak Ind shares closed at 39.80 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.81% returns over the last 6 months and -40.31% over the last 12 months.