Sarthak Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.16 crore, up 11.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.16 crore in December 2021 up 11.37% from Rs. 40.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 40.33% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021 down 28.69% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020.

Sarthak Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2020.

Sarthak Ind shares closed at 93.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.49% returns over the last 6 months